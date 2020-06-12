Hits & Misses: Student films showcased, renewable energy lags, blood drives carry on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HIT: The annual Theodore Case Film Festival will not be able to carry on as usual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the show will go on — and everyone is invited to watch online.

The films, ranging from 30 seconds to 12 minutes, include animation and documentaries created by students in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. The festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, at cayboces.org/tcff2020, and viewers will have to register to watch the event on video platform Zoom. The films will be available to watch for about a month after Friday's showing.

MISS: New York made little progress in 2019 on a climate change law requiring the state to have 70% of its electricity production be renewable by 2030. The Associated Press reported this week that about 22% of the state's energy production came from hydropower in 2019, similar to the previous year, and other renewable energy sources such as wind and solar made up just 5% of energy produced last year. Wind production was up compared to 2018, while solar remained essentially flat. Wind and solar projects and a push for new transmission projects could still help the state reach targets for the end of the decade.