Hits & Misses: Student films showcased, renewable energy lags, blood drives carry on

HIT: The annual Theodore Case Film Festival will not be able to carry on as usual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the show will go on — and everyone is invited to watch online.
The films, ranging from 30 seconds to 12 minutes, include animation and documentaries created by students in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. The festival will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, at cayboces.org/tcff2020, and viewers will have to register to watch the event on video platform Zoom. The films will be available to watch for about a month after Friday's showing.
MISS: New York made little progress in 2019 on a climate change law requiring the state to have 70% of its electricity production be renewable by 2030. The Associated Press reported this week that about 22% of the state's energy production came from hydropower in 2019, similar to the previous year, and other renewable energy sources such as wind and solar made up just 5% of energy produced last year. Wind production was up compared to 2018, while solar remained essentially flat. Wind and solar projects and a push for new transmission projects could still help the state reach targets for the end of the decade.
HIT: The American Red Cross continues to work during the coronavirus pandemic to try to keep pace with the urgent need for blood. Anyone willing and able to help is encouraged to do so, but appointments are necessary to comply with social distancing. The following blood drives are scheduled to take place in the Cayuga County area:
• Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius
• 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn
• 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Nucor Steel, York Street, Auburn
• 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Union Springs Academy, Spring Street, Union Springs
• 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 27, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius
For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.
