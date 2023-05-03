HIT: Teammates, friends and members of the community turned out Saturday in support of Auburn High School student Olevia Mcleod

Olevia, Levy to her friends, was diagnosed in February with bone cancer that has kept her off the softball field this season. She has undergone one round of chemotherapy and is scheduled to have surgery in May followed by another round of chemo. Hundreds gathered at the banquet hall at the Auburn Correctional Training Center in Sennett for a benefit to raise money for her medical and various other expenses. A fundraiser can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/lifting-up-levy.

"It's crazy to me," Olevia said. "Personally, I didn't know this many people. So seeing so many people and knowing they're coming from all over is just great. The love, I really feel it."

MISS: A fire in the town of Locke last week led to the discovery of two victims.

The fire at a residence at 166 Canaan Heights Road completely destroyed a mobile home that included two additions. State police sent troopers from its Auburn station and members of its criminal investigations bureau to the scene, where two people were pronounced dead. Troopers said they are working with the New York state fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire and plan to release additional information.

HIT: With the Port Byron service area on the state Thruway closed for reconstruction, staff at the Old Erie Canal Heritage Park have been told to expect more visitors this summer.

The park opened for its eighth season on Monday and the Thruway Authority has notified them that they should expect "an uptick in traffic to the park" while the service area is closed. While many drivers may just stop because they are looking for a restroom, the additional visitors may also very well spend some time looking around and learn a bit of New York state and Cayuga County history.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd