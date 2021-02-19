Hits & Misses: Supporting Auburn education, worrisome fruit fly invader, NY slowly reopening

HIT : The Auburn Education Foundation continues to support students at all grade levels by offering financial support for unique opportunities for schools. Recent projects include a book vending machine at Seward Elementary School where students can earn tokens through good behavior to get books. Twenty-five pairs of snowshoes were supplied to Herman Avenue Elementary School to be used in outdoor gym classes. Auburn Junior High School has been supplied with a video production program that can be used for remote, hybrid and in-school work, and Auburn High School is being provided with the American Meteorological Weather Cycler to study complex weather patterns.

MISS: The European cherry fruit fly, that has destroyed cherry crops in some parts of Europe, has now been found in Ontario, Canada, and western New York. The pest burrows into cherries and other fruits, causing them to rot. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has asked Cayuga County to help monitor the problem, and the Legislature is considering granting permission for fly traps to be installed on county-owned lands. County leaders call the pest "a major threat to the economic stability of the commercial cherry industry in New York State and across the country, including the commercial stonefruit sectors in northern Cayuga County and our neighboring counties."