Hits & Misses: Syracuse hoops, a bad Bills loss, Cayuga County trees

HIT: To the start of a new college basketball season, with Syracuse University taking the court tonight at the Carrier Dome.

The Orange, led by senior star Buddy Boeheim, have an experienced roster with highly skilled players at all positions this year. In an age when so many top teams have their best players for just one year or two at the most, SU should have an advantage that comes from maturity and playing together for a long time.

Of course, this year is also special because of what it means for the Boeheim family. Joining Buddy on the floor will be brother Jimmy, who transferred from Cornell University, and they'll be guided by their father, legendary coach Jim Boeheim.

MISS: To the Buffalo Bills, for an inexplicable loss on Sunday.

There's no question that the Bills are among the most talented teams in the National Football League, and for much of this season, the team's play has reflected that with dominating performances.

With that as the background, Buffalo embarrassed itself by losing to the lowly Jackonsville Jaguars. Yes, any team can beat any other in the NFL, but mismatches like these cannot be excused.

The Bills season still has plenty of games left, and this team needs to take Sunday's loss as a needed wake-up call to get in gear for a high-seed in the playoffs that can provide a path to the goal everyone has for this team: a Super Bowl victory.

HIT: To the volunteers in Auburn and Owasco who helped with tree-planting efforts on Saturday.

Both the city and town organized efforts to get trees planted, in part to maintain the urban forest at a time when many older trees have been removed because of disease and pests.

