Hits & Misses: Syracuse NCAA wins, downstate COVID-19 variants, Auburn hospital visits

HIT: To a double-dose of victory for Syracuse University basketball teams on the biggest stage of the season.

The Orange men's and women's teams advanced in their respective NCAA Tournament brackets with wins on Sunday.

In games played at the same time, the men defeated West Virginia in a second-round game to advance to the tournament's Sweet 16 round, and the women beat South Dakota State in that tournament's first round.

Needless to say, there's an abundance of Orange pride these days in central New York.

MISS: To increased spread of COVID-19 variants in downstate New York.

While the virus spread continues to trend in the right direction in the Cayuga County area and much of upstate New York, the New York City, Long Island and lower Hudson Valley regions are showing signs of a potential surge, with variants driving much of the spread.

It's a reminder that we must continue to be vigilant, and that the efforts to accelerate vaccinations cannot let up.

HIT: To the resumption of limited visitation for patients at Auburn Community Hospital.