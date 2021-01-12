Hits & Misses: Syracuse tops Georgetown, Bills best Colts, COVID-19 impact

HIT: To the Syracuse University's men's basketball team, for getting back to their winning ways with a victory over longtime rival Georgetown.

SU built a huge lead in the second half against the Hoyas on Saturday night, and held off a comeback to walk away with a 74-69 win. Holding on for the win helps erase the bad taste of a blown lead and loss a few days earlier against Pittsburgh.

Syracuse is now a solid 7-2 on the season, with a trip to play North Carolina Tuesday night next on the schedule.

MISS: To another week of online-only learning for Cayuga County public school students.

Monday marked the start of the second full week of remote education since the start of the new year, a situation brought about the high level of community COVID-19 spread in the area. This move was needed for public health reasons, but while students and teachers are doing great adapting to shifts in schedules and learning formats, they need to get back to in-person classes as soon as possible.

For that to happen, everyone in the community needs to take personal responsibility to keep themselves and their families safe so this infection rate can go down and stay down.