HIT: To a nice string of victories for the Syracuse University men's basketball team.
A more difficult-than-normal non-conference schedule and less-than-normal level experienced talent on this year's roster combined to hand the Orange five losses in the season's first two months. But the last three games in a row have been victories, which hopefully can boost the young squad's confidence and provide some momentum heading into the conference play.
SYRACUSE — Elijah Hughes scored 19 points and matched his career high with nine assists, Bud…
The first ACC game in January takes place Saturday against a strong Notre Dame team in the Carrier Dome. Orange fans need to get out in big numbers and give this team some help in getting off to a strong start in the new year.
MISS: To a disturbing incident outside the Casey Park ice rink building on Saturday night.
Police had to respond to a reported fight in the parking lot that broke out during open skating hours, an incident that drew a large crowd of people outside and resulted in a scary scene. Fortunately, violence did not escalate, but the open skate hours had to be cut short because of the situation.
HIT: To the elected public servants who will take their oath this week after their fall campaign victories.
Over the next few days, locally elected officials will be sworn into office for new terms that start in 2020. Some are returning after securing re-election while others will be starting elected office for the first time.
To all of them, we say congratulations on your achievements and thanks for your service. And when you do take that oath to do right by your constituents and work with honor and integrity, listen to the words carefully and take the time occasionally to read them again to keep yourself grounded in the purpose and mission of elected service.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.