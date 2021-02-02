 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hits & Misses: Syracuse victory, big regional snow storm, Cayuga County sports
OUR VIEW

Hits & Misses: Syracuse victory, big regional snow storm, Cayuga County sports

{{featured_button_text}}
Weedsport boys basketball - 9

Weedsport's Tommy Sickler drives past Westmoreland's Josh Suber in a Section III Class C playoff game in February 2020 at Weedsport High School. 

 Justin Ritzel, The Citizen

HIT: To a nice bounce-back win for the Syracuse University men's basketball team on Sunday night.

After a miserable game last week at Virginia (a team that has been making things tough for most of its opponents this year), the Orange defeated a solid North Carolina State squad back in the comforts of the dome.

The win puts SU's overall record at 10-5, including a 4-4 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. A trip to Louisville on Wednesday is next.

MISS: To the big blast of winter hitting the Northeast, and not sparing the Cayuga County area.

Southern Cayuga County and Seneca and Onondaga counties are under winter storm warnings through Wednesday morning, and all three counties are also included in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's state of emergency declaration.

The good news is we know how to handle these big storms. Stay off the roads as much as you can, be cautious and prepared if you must go out, and look out for one another and be mindful of the snow plow drivers and emergency responders keeping us safe.

HIT: To the approval of the Cayuga County Health Department for local high schools to compete in certain sports that have been deemed high-risk under the state's COVID-19 guidelines.

The health department put out rules for protecting health and minimizing spread, and we urge all of the athletes, coaches and administrators to take those rules seriously.

Interscholastic sports are an important facet of education, and it's good to see a plan for allowing more of them to resume.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: Public information belongs to the public
Editorial

Our view: Public information belongs to the public

Public information is not a commodity that the government can just dole out how and when it chooses. To have credibility, it must flow freely to all who seek it, even when it may be something that could be deemed unflattering to the government.

Our view: Why censuring Trump is a terrible option
Editorial

Our view: Why censuring Trump is a terrible option

  • Updated

The argument that impeachment would be nothing more than retribution or political games dangerously dismisses the gravity of what took place on Jan. 6: A group of terrorists took control of our Capitol as a result of the president's words and actions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News