Hits & Misses: Syracuse victory, big regional snow storm, Cayuga County sports

HIT: To a nice bounce-back win for the Syracuse University men's basketball team on Sunday night.

After a miserable game last week at Virginia (a team that has been making things tough for most of its opponents this year), the Orange defeated a solid North Carolina State squad back in the comforts of the dome.

The win puts SU's overall record at 10-5, including a 4-4 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. A trip to Louisville on Wednesday is next.

MISS: To the big blast of winter hitting the Northeast, and not sparing the Cayuga County area.

Southern Cayuga County and Seneca and Onondaga counties are under winter storm warnings through Wednesday morning, and all three counties are also included in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's state of emergency declaration.

The good news is we know how to handle these big storms. Stay off the roads as much as you can, be cautious and prepared if you must go out, and look out for one another and be mindful of the snow plow drivers and emergency responders keeping us safe.

HIT: To the approval of the Cayuga County Health Department for local high schools to compete in certain sports that have been deemed high-risk under the state's COVID-19 guidelines.