Hits & Misses: Syracuse wins at home, Auburn fire, schools and COVID-19

HIT: To the first win of the season for the Syracuse University football team.

The Orange opened up the newly renovated dome with an impressive all-around effort against visiting Georgia Tech. The only major downside to the day was that SU fans couldn't be in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

What was evident from photos and video highlights of the game, though, is that the facility has some impressive upgrades that will delight fans for many years once they are able to start coming to games.

MISS: To a fire that heavily damaged an Auburn property on Monday afternoon.

The blaze at the corner building where Osborne and Elizabeth streets connect has displaced residents from three residential units. The building also has a ground-floor retail space that until late last year had a vape shop.

The Auburn Fire Department, fortunately, arrived on scene quickly and put the fire out, preventing heavier damage to the structure or to nearby structures.

HIT: To the organized, measured and well-communicated responses we're seeing so far when COVID-19 cases are being reported to Cayuga County-area school districts.