Hits & Misses: Syracuse's NCAA run, windy weather, more high school sports returning

HIT: To the Syracuse University men's basketball team, for another impressive post-season run.

When Syracuse lost to Georgia Tech in early March, Orange fans had little hope that the team would even qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

But the team found some magic in its final week of the regular season, winning a pair of home games against solid competition, then playing impressively in the ACC Tournament and earning an 11th seed in the 68-team national tournament.

Playing as underdogs in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Syracuse played with precision on offense and ferocity on defense to advance to the Sweet 16. Unfortunately, that's where the season ended as the Orange ran into a Houston squad playing as well as any team in the tournament.

The end to this season provides plenty of reasons to be optimistic about SU basketball in 2021-22.

MISS: To multiple days and nights with ferocious winds in the Cayuga County area.

The old saying about this month starting like a lion and ending like a lamb appears has kind of been flipped. Wind advisories have been common in recent days, with gusts 50 to 60 mph having been recorded.