Hits & Misses: Syracuse's perfection continues, Cayuga County COVID color change

HIT: To the Syracuse University football team, which gave a packed home crowd everything they could ask for with a convincing victory Saturday over a higher-ranked opponent.

The Orange kept a perfect 2022 record intact with its 24-9 win at the JMA Wireless Dome over North Carolina State, which came into the game ranked 15th while SU was 18th in the Associated Press poll. The win helped Syracuse move up to the 14th spot in the latest poll, which came out Sunday.

Syracuse is 6-0 for the first time since its legendary 1987 season, and it's also just the third time in school history to have that many wins without a loss.

A huge test for the team comes this weekend at No. 5 Clemson.

MISS: To an unfortunate sign of increased COVID-19 transmission starting to cause problems in Cayuga County.

The Centers for Disease Control last week moved the county into "high" COVID-19 community level, a determination based on case spread and hospitalizations. That designation is also in effect for the counties to Cayuga's east and west.

The CDC said residents in such places should resume wearing masks indoors in public and on public transportation. Staying on top of vaccinations, testing when symptomatic and practicing good respiratory hygiene remain important for everyone.

