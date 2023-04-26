HIT: Cayuga Community College hosted the annual Take Back the Night rally last week presented by the Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource of Cayuga County.

The event is meant to raise awareness of sexual abuse and domestic violence and let the community know that help for victims is available.

"It is OK to say no. It's OK to come forward. It's OK to tell someone that you've been a victim of abuse. It's OK to help someone else that has been victimized and it's OK to report your abuse to law enforcement or to report it for someone else that's been abused," Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said. "It's OK to hold an offender accountable. It's their fault, not yours."

MISS: A 20-year-old woman was shot and killed in upstate New York earlier this month after she and friends pulled into the wrong driveway by mistake.

The incident occurred as Kaylin Gillis and her friends were trying to drive away after turning around in a long dirt driveway in rural Washington County. A neighbor of the man who fired the shots said that he had become increasingly upset over the years by people driving onto his land by mistake. The incident has become part of a national conversation over how and why simple mistakes have recently led to fatal encounters.

HIT: A small army of volunteers turned out to pick up litter that had accumulated around the Owasco River near the Mill Street Dam in Auburn Saturday.

The Earth Day cleanup was sponsored by the Auburn Beautification Commission, the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, Cayuga Climate Action and the city of Auburn. Beautification Commission President Sarah Dibble said that about 1 ton of garbage and debris had been picked up near the dam and around Market Street Park.

"It touches my heart to know that there's people that care about this community and are willing to spend their time on their day off on a beautiful day when they could be outside doing stuff in their own yard," she said.

