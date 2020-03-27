Hits & Misses: Taking on the pandemic locally, thieves target parked cars, essential buses still running

HIT: The Cayuga County Legislature this week agreed to grant the United Way of Cayuga County $10,000 to create a COVID-19 Community Task Force. The task force is meant to “work with key stakeholders and the public at large to identify and prioritize community needs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve." There was some discussion about putting off a vote on the idea until April, but we believe legislators made the right move in advancing this proposal. Cayuga County is going to get a certain amount of direction and advice from Washington and Albany, but hyper-local issues will need to be dealt with by local people, so the better organized everyone can be, the local response to the crisis can be dealt with more effectively.

MISS: State police are investigating a rash of car break-ins in the town of Skaneateles and other parts of Onondaga County. Police said that 16 larcenies occurred overnight March 20 and March 21 in vehicles on East Lake Road from Coon Hill Road in the town of Spafford to Rose Hill Road in the town of Skaneateles. An iPad, laptop, cash, credit cards, loose change, a bicycle and walkie-talkies were reported as stolen from unlocked cars parked in driveways.