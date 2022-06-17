Hits & Misses: Teachers honored for excellence, gas prices soar, new GED pathway at CCC

HIT: A pair of Cayuga County-area educators recently won the Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award.

Jordan-Elbridge High School teacher Daniel Bondgren and Auburn High School teacher Prin Furst were among 54 people recognized statewide. The group of prekindergarten-12 public school teachers who received the award were "rewarded for their impressive skillset as an educator and commitment to success for all of their students," according to a statement from the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

MISS: The average price of a gallon of gas recently topped $5 for the first time amid the nation's highest rate of inflation in 40 years.

Refining in the United States is still limited in some ways by the effects of the pandemic, and sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, are another factor. AAA points out that the high price of fuel comes just at the time Americans typically begin driving more during summer vacations. Some families are now reconsidering their travel plans as they struggle to cover the cost of other essentials.

HIT: Cayuga Community College and the Auburn school district are teaming up to help more local students achieve success in education.

The college said this week that it will be offering a high school equivalency program this fall to prepare students to earn their GED and other career training opportunities. The program is designed to support students who will benefit from a new learning atmosphere and supplemental career training in areas such as financial literacy and time management. Instruction will focus on topics covered by the GED exam, including math, social studies, science, reading and writing, and the program will be offered for free.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

