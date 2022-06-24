Hits & Misses: Teen entrepreneur, Sennett business closes, fund to aid dog owners

HIT: A teenage entrepreneur has opened a seasonal business that allows visitors to get out on the water.

Madison Leszczynski, 14, is the owner and operator of Fair Haven Water Bikes and rents the people-powered boats on the shore of Little Sodus Bay. Madison did plenty of research, tested the equipment and made contacts within the local business community, which was welcoming to the idea. She will be able to operate the business full-time during the busy summer season before starting high school in the fall.

MISS: A market at Grant Avenue Plaza in Sennett has closed.

Witmer's Country Market, on Grant Avenue Road just outside Auburn, sold fresh produce, baked goods, artisan cheeses, homemade preserves and more and had a deli counter that served sandwiches. The owner said that it's just been too difficult lately to hire and retain staff to keep the business going.

"We enjoyed it while we did it, but it got a little too wearisome all the time looking for help and the change in help and all of that, so we decided to close," Lamar Witmer said.

HIT: A Union Springs couple has started a fund to help people cover the cost of emergency veterinary care.

Because so many pet owners are forced to have a beloved dog put down when an expensive procedure might be able to save its life, Kathryn Walter and Josh Patti decided they wanted to try to help. Started through the nonprofit Rochester Hope for Pets, Milly's Mission is a fund for dog owners facing the high costs of emergency treatments. A event to support the fund is scheduled this summer. Trucks for Pups Truck Show will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fingerlakes Mall in Aurelius, with trucks, live music, raffles and a chicken barbecue. To learn more, call (315) 237-2431 or email trucksforpups@gmail.com.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0