Hits & Misses: The Rev's return, Syracuse and Buffalo wins, fake vaccine cards

HIT: To the completion of a full season of live, in-person theater at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Cayuga County's Emerson Park.
The Rev Theatre Co.'s successful return to putting on performances on the playhouse stage in front of a live audience wraps up this week with final productions of "Almost Heaven, the Songs of John Denver." It caps a run of three strong shows this summer and early fall.
After a 2020 that saw The Rev forced to dramatically scale back programming because of COVID-19, the 2021 season brought some much-needed joy, and visitors, to the Cayuga County area.
MISS: To people producing, buying or selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.
The New York State Division of Consumer Protection issued an alert last week that scammers are out there offering up a host of fake documents for unvaccinated people looking to get around venue or workplace requirements for proof of vaccination or negative test results.
The agency reminded people that these fake documents are illegal, and violators could face serious fines or even jail time.
New Yorkers may report vaccine-related fraud by calling (833) 829-7226) or emailing STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov.
HIT: To another victorious weekend for the Syracuse University and Buffalo Bills football teams.
Syracuse avenged a loss to Liberty with a dramatic win at the Carrier Dome on Friday night, as star kicker Andre Szmyt booted a game-winning 35-yard field goal through the uprights as the clock expired. The win, fueled by another powerhouse performance from second-year running back Sean Tucker (32 rushes, 169 yards, one touchdown), takes the Orange's record to 3-1.
On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills showed again why they are considered a strong contender to win a Super Bowl this season. Buffalo dominated the Washington Football Team in all facets of the game to pick up its third straight win and seize early command of the AFC East standings.
