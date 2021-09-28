Hits & Misses: The Rev's return, Syracuse and Buffalo wins, fake vaccine cards

HIT: To the completion of a full season of live, in-person theater at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Cayuga County's Emerson Park.

The Rev Theatre Co.'s successful return to putting on performances on the playhouse stage in front of a live audience wraps up this week with final productions of "Almost Heaven, the Songs of John Denver." It caps a run of three strong shows this summer and early fall.

After a 2020 that saw The Rev forced to dramatically scale back programming because of COVID-19, the 2021 season brought some much-needed joy, and visitors, to the Cayuga County area.

MISS: To people producing, buying or selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection issued an alert last week that scammers are out there offering up a host of fake documents for unvaccinated people looking to get around venue or workplace requirements for proof of vaccination or negative test results.

The agency reminded people that these fake documents are illegal, and violators could face serious fines or even jail time.

New Yorkers may report vaccine-related fraud by calling (833) 829-7226) or emailing STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov.