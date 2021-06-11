Hits & Misses: Thoughtful Scout project, Bills won't practice at college, new are exhibits grace Auburn

HIT: Southern Cayuga High School senior Mark Saxton has been working for years to obtain the rank of Eagle Scout and came up with a great idea to bring his community together while at the same time raising money for an important cause. Mark recently organized a chicken barbecue drive-thru for an Eagle Scout project, with his family and fellow members of Troop 58 in Fleming helping out. The proceeds from the sale are going to support the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, where Mark's younger brother spent about two months after being born prematurely. Mark's mother, Sara, said that donating the money to the NICU was Mark's idea. "That was an amazing thing," she said. "I was really proud of him for that."