Hits & Misses: Tiana's time at Syracuse, State Street plaza, February weather

HIT: To Tiana Mangakahia, for an outstanding and inspiring career as a Syracuse University's women's basketball player.

Mangakahia played her final home game on Sunday, a close loss to No. 2-ranked North Carolina State. Hopefully there's a few more games left for her and the Orange on neutral sites as they look to postseason play, but her final time on the hardwood at the dome is an ideal time for fans to reflect on her contributions and offer their thanks.

One of the best players in SU history, Mangakahia also captured the hearts of central New Yorkers with her fight against breast cancer. After being diagnosed in June 2019, she had a bilateral mastectomy and endured chemotherapy, missing last season. But she was determined to get back, and that's just what she did. Once again, she has excelled on the court, leading the nation in assists.

For all she has accomplished, it's a no-brainer for the university to retire her jersey number and hang it in the dome along with the other Orange athletic legends.

MISS: To the month of weather we experienced in February.