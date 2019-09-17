HIT: The retirement of the jersey number worn by former Syracuse defensive football star Tim Green.
In a moving ceremony at halftime of Saturday's sold-out game against Clemson, Green was surrounded by family and friends as his No. 72 was retired in honor of his tremendous accomplishments.
SYRACUSE – Tim Green rose from his motorized cart, and his No. 72 rose to the rafters.
Green, who went on to a stellar pro career and became a lawyer and best-selling author, is now courageously battling ALS while publicly raising awareness about the disease. The Skaneateles resident has been an inspiration to many, and that was abundantly clear from the Carrier Dome reception he received on Saturday night.
MISS: To a second straight drubbing for the Syracuse football team.
A week after getting dominated at Maryland, the Orange were overwhelmed by No. 1-ranked Clemson. Unlike the game at Maryland, Syracuse did keep the game competitive into the third quarter, so there's a little bit of hope for Orange fans to hold onto.
Now SU must get things together and take care of business on this coming Saturday when Western Michigan visits the dome.
HIT: To the initial class of honorees in the Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474 Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner.
This new event took place Friday at the Springside Inn in Fleming. Working with leadership from multiple law enforcement agencies to select the inaugural class, the Elks paid tribute to Officer Michael Merkley of the Auburn Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office Deputy James Taber Jr., New York State Police Trooper James Wozniak and New York State Environmental Conservation Police Officer Lt. Mark Colesante.
Kudos to these men for their service, and thanks to the Elks for starting what should be a terrific tradition.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.