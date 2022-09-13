 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hits & Misses: TomatoFest in Auburn, Syracuse football, Moravia crash

HIT: To the CNY TomatoFest, for providing a terrific day of family fun in downtown Auburn that also helps combat a serious community challenge.

The annual celebration of the tomato has plenty of music, food, merchandise vendors and activities, and it also has an important mission: supporting area food pantries.

The festival organizers expected to raise more than $10,000 and collect more than 1,900 food items from this year's festival, the first without any COVID-19 restrictions.

Thanks to the organizers for the hard work that takes place throughout the year to make TomatoFest a successful September tradition.

MISS: To a crash in Moravia last week in which the operator of a pickup truck drove into a home, causing substantial damage that forced the residents there to find temporary housing.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said one of its employees, a corporal in the county jail, was driving drunk and drove off the road and into the house.

An online GoFundMe fundraiser to help the Alan and Amanda McCormick family with rebuilding expenses has been established.

HIT: To the Syracuse University football team, for starting the 2022 season with two impressive victories.

The Orange followed an opening-week thrashing of Louisville by trouncing Connecticut on Saturday in a game in which the play of new quarterback Garrett Shrader and Heisman Trophy candidate running back Sean Tucker was outstanding. 

After a 2021 season filled with disappointing losses, this performance is just what fans needed to get excited about the program. A big test comes this weekend, when an experienced Purdue team visits the JMA Wireless Dome. A big and loud crowd in support of the home team would be nice to see.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

