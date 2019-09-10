HIT: To the CNY TomatoFest, which drew a nice crowd to downtown Auburn on Saturday to raise funds for area food pantries.
This September tradition in Cayuga County provides a well-deserved celebration of the tasty tomato, but it also offers a variety of family fun and live entertainment.
Thanks to the TomatoFest volunteers who work so hard to plan and run this event each year.
MISS: To the disastrous performance by the Syracuse University football on Saturday at Maryland.
The Orange, ranked No. 21, were thoroughly dominated in all aspects of the game. The Terrapins blew apart the SU defense all game, and the Orange offense was less than stellar. It all translated into a 63-20 shellacking.
Ever since schedules for this season came out, Orange fans had been thinking about the Sept. 14 home opener against top-ranked and defending national champion Clemson. But most of us were thinking of that game as a likely clash of two 2-0 ACC powers. Now the feelings about this upcoming clash are drastically different.
Let's hope what happened in Maryland was an aberration, and that Syracuse can restore some respectability with a strong showing in front of the home fans this week.
HIT: To a season-opening victory for the Buffalo Bills, upstate New York's hometown National Football League team.
The Bills executed a dramatic comeback to defeat the New York Jets on the road Sunday. On a day when the Bills offense struggled mightily, the defense stood strong and gave the team a chance. And quarterback Josh Allen and the offense took advantage of the opportunity.
A lot of football is left to be played, but it's still fun to see the Bills at the top of the AFC East standings for a week.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.