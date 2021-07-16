Hits & Misses: Tour stops in Port Byron, swimming spots closed, Jordan venue recovers, reopens

HIT : A Cayuga County historic site got some additional exposure this week as bicycle riders stopped on their way through the area. The 400-mile Cycle the Erie Canal returned after taking a year off because of the pandemic, kicking off last weekend in Buffalo. Parks & Trails New York said that cyclists from 34 states were participating in the tour, and one of Wednesday's stops was the Erie Canal Heritage Park in Port Byron , where riders had a chance to get in out of the rain for a bit and spend some time taking photos and learning more about our local connection to the history of the canal.

MISS: In the middle of the summer season, some area swimming spots have had to be temporarily closed to the public. The Cayuga County Health Department ordered the beach at Wells College closed last Friday and the beach at Camp Casper Gregory was closed Monday because of the presence of harmful algal blooms. HABs are starting to emerge across the state and become more frequent during periods of hot weather. They can cause a range of health problems when contacted by people and pets. The health department said that people should avoid bodies of water that are discolored with a paint-like or filmy appearance or floating scum. And the Clift Park Beach in the Village of Skaneateles had to also be closed temporarily this week due to high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.