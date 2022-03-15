Hits & Misses: Tubman celebrations, Cayuga County's support for Ukraine, Syracuse's season

MISS: To the disappointing conclusion to what turned out to be the worst record in Jim Boeheim's illustrious career leading the Syracuse University's men's basketball program.
After perhaps the team's best game all season on Wednesday, a blowout of Florida State in the ACC Tournament opening round, Syracuse fell to Duke for the third time in three games this year. The loss dropped SU's final record to 16-17, the first time Boeheim has ever lost more games than won in a season.
This loss was especially tough to take because SU's best player, Buddy Boeheim, the coach's son, was suspended for punching an FSU player in the stomach the game before. The Orange fought hard without Buddy's services, but just didn't have enough firepower to pull off the upset.
