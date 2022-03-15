Hits & Misses: Tubman celebrations, Cayuga County's support for Ukraine, Syracuse's season

HIT: To the numerous events that have been held in the Auburn area in commemoration of the 200th anniversary of famed abolitionist, veteran, suffragist and humanitarian Harriet Tubman.

Auburn's significance as the place where Tubman spent much of her adult life has brought the city an abundance of recognition as an American history destination.

It's wonderful to have our area in the spotlight as her values and achievements are celebrated this year.

HIT: To the tremendous outpouring of support on display for Ukraine from residents in the Cayuga County area.

A huge crowd turned out Sunday afternoon on the steps of Auburn's Memorial City Hall for a rally in support of the nation that's been valiantly defending itself against Russia's barbaric attacks.

Earlier last week, local residents filled five trucks with donated supplies for the people seeking shelter, food and safety thousands of miles away.

MISS: To the disappointing conclusion to what turned out to be the worst record in Jim Boeheim's illustrious career leading the Syracuse University's men's basketball program.

After perhaps the team's best game all season on Wednesday, a blowout of Florida State in the ACC Tournament opening round, Syracuse fell to Duke for the third time in three games this year. The loss dropped SU's final record to 16-17, the first time Boeheim has ever lost more games than won in a season.

This loss was especially tough to take because SU's best player, Buddy Boeheim, the coach's son, was suspended for punching an FSU player in the stomach the game before. The Orange fought hard without Buddy's services, but just didn't have enough firepower to pull off the upset.

