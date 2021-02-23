Hits & Misses: Tubman mural project, NY nursing home visits, gift card scams

HIT: To the Harriet Tubman Boosters, for working to raise $35,000 to help pay for what would be the largest physical tribute to Harriet Tubman in downtown Auburn.
All but the funding is in place for the creation and installation of a 61-by-26-foot mural of Tubman. Local artist Arthur Hutchinson has designed it, local business A&M Graphics is lined up to do installation work, and the Kyle family is offering a massive exterior wall on one of its Nolan Block buildings to be the space for it.
To contribute, visit harriettubmanboosters.org, facebook.com/htb1913, or https://paypal.me/HTBoosters?locale.x=en_US.
MISS: To a scam going around New York state involving gift cards.
The New York State Police last week issued an alert to the public about people who text, call, email or message others asking consumers to pay for something through a gift card.
The police described the same as follows: "The caller will often tell you to buy a popular gift card, frequently, iTunes, Google Play, or Amazon. The caller will tell you to get the card at a particular store near you – often Walmart, Target, Walgreens, or CVS. They may even have you buy several cards at several stores. Sometimes, the caller will stay on the phone with you while you go to the store. Once you buy the card, the caller will then demand the gift card number and PIN on the back of the card. Those numbers let them immediately get the money you loaded onto the card. And once they’ve done that, the scammers and your money are gone, usually without a trace. If you or you know someone that paid with a gift card, call the card company and let them know the card was used in a scam – there may be a chance the money hasn’t been taken yet."
HIT: To a new plan to allow increased visitation at nursing homes in New York state.
The state Department of Health announced new rules that should allow more people to safely visit loved ones who live in nursing homes.
A key component will be testing of visitors, and the state said it will be providing rapid tests to the nursing homes at no cost, according to Gov. Cuomo. And of course a key change from 2020 is that residents have been able to get vaccinated.
