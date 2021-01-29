 Skip to main content
Hits & Misses: Tubman on the $20, Auburn business closes, musicians support Auburn YMCA
OUR VIEW

Hits & Misses: Tubman on the $20, Auburn business closes, musicians support Auburn YMCA

Tubman

Harriet Tubman could one day appear on $20 bills.

 Provided

HIT: We were quite pleased on Monday to hear the new White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, say that the Treasury Department is resuming its work to put the image of Harriet Tubman on a redesigned $20 bill. The push to honor Tubman on U.S. currency had gained steam with the backing of former President Barack Obama's administration, but the idea had fallen out of sight publicly over the past few years. "It's important that our notes ... reflect the history and diversity of our country, and Harriet Tubman's image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that," Psaki said.

MISS: The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic has claimed another business with the closure of Dance Hall Antiques. Owner Tom Patterson said that after being closed from March through October 2020 it just wasn't economically feasible to keep going. He will miss interacting with customers, he said, but the "pandemic just took its toll."

HIT: Perform 4 Purpose, an Auburn-based youth music organization, will hold a virtual fundraiser to support Auburn YMCA-WEIU's youth scholarships. The event will include video performances of Beatles songs, with donations being accepted from Feb. 1 through March 7 for scholarships in memory of former CEO Jim Courtney and former Executive Director Steve Komanecky, who both died this year. The videos will be viewable at perform4purpose.org or facebook.com/perform4purpose. For more information, call Margaret Liberatore at (315) 729-7605 or visit perform4purpose.org.

