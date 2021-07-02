Hits & Misses: Tubman site to welcome guests, fireworks cause concern, Seneca Falls fest returns

HIT: The planned reopening of the Harriet Tubman Home in mid-July will be another good sign of the rebounding local culture scene — and the tourists it helps entice to the area. The South Street, Auburn, site was shut down during the pandemic and is now contending with the disruptive nature of a major construction project on the road that passes right outside its door. It's possible that the interior of the historic Home for the Aged will remain off limits this summer, but plans are in place for guided tours of the property, with photos on display outdoors.

"The landscape is amazing," Harriet Tubman Home President and CEO Karen Hill told The Citizen. "We have a new tour that's been written to enhance the visitor experience. Definitely come."