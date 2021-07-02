Hits & Misses: Tubman site to welcome guests, fireworks cause concern, Seneca Falls fest returns

HIT: The planned reopening of the Harriet Tubman Home in mid-July will be another good sign of the rebounding local culture scene — and the tourists it helps entice to the area. The South Street, Auburn, site was shut down during the pandemic and is now contending with the disruptive nature of a major construction project on the road that passes right outside its door. It's possible that the interior of the historic Home for the Aged will remain off limits this summer, but plans are in place for guided tours of the property, with photos on display outdoors.
"The landscape is amazing," Harriet Tubman Home President and CEO Karen Hill told The Citizen. "We have a new tour that's been written to enhance the visitor experience. Definitely come."
MISS: The July 4 weekend is a great time for people to celebrate with family and friends, but the fireworks associated with the holiday can cause disruptions in neighborhoods and have the potential to cause injuries unless proper precautions are followed. The Auburn police and fire department chiefs are reminding the public that a responsible adult should supervise all firework activities and that fireworks should be used outdoors away from buildings and vehicles. They also suggest ensuring pets and other animals are away from fireworks noise and keeping in mind that the noise, lights, and smoke may be alarming to some people.
HIT: After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Seneca Falls Canal Fest will be returning in August.
The event will take place Aug. 20-22 along the Seneca Falls Canal Harbor with live music by regional dance band Night Train on Friday and classic rock band Mixtape on Saturday. Fireworks will follow the Saturday show. At 3 p.m. Sunday will be the Canal Fest Duck Race, where 2,000 rubber ducks will be dropped from the Bridge Street Bridge to travel to the Ovid Street bridge. Additional information can be found at at senecafalls.com/canalfest.