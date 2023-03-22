HIT: Free English tutoring offered by Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County is helping Ukrainian refugees overcome the language barrier that makes living and working here more difficult.

Volunteers have been working with SS. Peter and Paul Church to provide English as a Second Language classes and one-on-one tutoring that Ukrainians in Auburn and the surrounding area say is making a positive difference in their lives. Volunteers are needed to keep the program going, and Literacy Volunteers said that people who volunteer two or more hours per week can give an adult the skills to become a successful worker, parent or citizen. To learn more call (315) 253-5241 or email literacycayuga@gmail.com.

MISS: Utility companies are continuing to report various scams being used to try to defraud the public.

The parent company of NYSEG/RGE this week said that scammers are posing as company representatives on the phone and door-to-door. In some cases, callers seem to have specific knowledge about the customers they’re calling, and may even provide a callback number with a recorded greeting similar to the energy company’s customer service line. Others are sending fraudulent emails and texts, and some door-to-door imposters are claiming they are responding to reports that scammers are in the neighborhood.

People are urged to never give out personal or account information to unsolicited callers or visitors, and anyone who suspects that they have been victims of fraud or who feel threatened during contact with a scammer should notify their utility, local law enforcement authorities, and the Federal Trade Commission.

HIT: Spring means that the sap is running, and New York state is celebrating with Maple Weekends.

At Smokey Hollow, 8597 Pierce Road, Brutus, pancake breakfasts will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26. Open house hours run from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can enjoy tastings, demonstrations and tours during open house. For more information, call (315) 689-9833 or visitfacebook.com/smokeyhollowmaplesyrup. To learn more about other Maple Weekend sites in the region and around the state, visit vmapleweekend.com.