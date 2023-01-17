Hits & Misses: Union Springs archery star, Auburn drug case, New York football teams

HIT: To a Union Springs teen who is excelling in his sport at the highest levels in the nation.

Brandon Stanton, 17, recently qualified to be on the United States Jr. Olympic Archery team. The senior is ranked fifth in the nation competing in national and USAT series events.

“Brandon is one of the most deserving young archers in the United States because of his work ethic and attitude," said his coach, Mike Price, owner of Heritage Outdoor Sports, in a press release. "He is shooting against hundreds upon hundreds of youth shooters from across the country, so being ranked fifth in the nation is quite a big accomplishment.”

In addition to being on the nation team, Stanton will attend Alfred State and compete at the collegiate level.

MISS: To the second major felony drug arrest in 10 days for an Auburn woman.

The Finger Lakes Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Saturday at a Madison Avenue residence in Auburn, and reported finding more drugs and an illegal weapon. Because she was not facing a weapon charge when arrested earlier in the month, Anna C. Colonnese originally could not be held in custody on bail.

HIT: To a great weekend for New York football fans.

Both the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants won their wildcard National Football League playoff games on Sunday advancing them to the divisional rounds in their respective conferences.

These teams have both put together impressive seasons, and now face tough tasks in the coming weekend. The Bills host defending AFC champion Cincinnati while the Giants visit the NFC's top-ranked team this year, Philadelphia.

