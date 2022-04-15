Hits & Misses: Union Springs artist excels, police stop pedophile, Auburn coach wins 100th

HIT: Union Springs High School senior Angelia Scholz earned a silver medal in the drawing and illustration category of the national 2022 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Her submission "Sunday Tradition," placed in the top 1% of finalists out of over 350,000 submissions. The piece was also awarded a gold key, or first place, at the 2022 Central New York Scholastic Art Awards. She won a gold key in the central New York contest in 2019 and 2020, and a silver key in 2021.

MISS: An Auburn man who had been preying on children to produce pornography shared videos and photos of his crimes online before finally being stopped.

We applaud the efforts of investigators from the Auburn Police Department, New York State Police, Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security and everyone else involved in stopping the crimes. The abuser will be sentenced to at least 15 years in prison and possibly as many as 100.

HIT: Auburn High School varsity baseball coach John Turcsik notched his 100th win with the school as the Maroons put together an 11-0 shutout win against Oswego Tuesday at Falcon Park.

"It makes you think about all the teams you've had over the years. Ten years now and a lot of players that have played for me," Turcsik said. "Coaching is something I love doing and I want to see these guys be successful on and off the field. It's an honor to coach Auburn baseball. There's a lot of history here."

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

