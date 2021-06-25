Hits & Misses: Union Springs business, boater safety, farm rescue training

Salt of the Earth owners Mike Boise and Nancy Gable said that local food and beverage producers will supply most of the restaurant's needs, with desserts being made by Union Springs-based Little Cow Ice Cream and much of the beef coming from Rosencrans Natural Beef, of Seneca Falls. Eggs, chicken, milk and more are being sourced from local farms, and the restaurant will have a selection of regional wines, including those made at Heart & Hands, also of Union Springs.

MISS: The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said that as the summer boating season gets underway, there have already been signs of trouble. The sheriff’s office said it has received "an extraordinary amount of complaints regarding vessels speeding" in parts of the state canal system, which also runs through Cayuga County and is used by recreational boats, paddlers and swimmers. Unsafe operation can put lives and property at risk, and the sheriff's office said that it will be increasing patrols to look for boats traveling above the speed limit. Police remind operators that they are responsible for their wake both criminally and civilly, and that officers will be out this summer enforcing the rules.