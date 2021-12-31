Hits & Misses: Updating archaic NY law, fighting invasive pest, protecting Skaneateles Lake

HIT: An outdated law that prevented air ambulances from carrying blood for transfusions was corrected recently as Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation authorizing helicopters such as Mercy Flight to carry blood that can be used to administer transfusions in emergencies.

State Sen. Pam Helming had been an outspoken supporter of the change and co-sponsored the legislation. "A blood transfusion can be the difference between life and death," Helming said. "In our rural areas, where residents may live far from the nearest trauma center or tertiary care center, it is especially important that trained air medical professionals be able to respond with the necessary resources to treat critically ill or traumatically injured patients."

MISS: Environmental advocates are sounding the alarm about the spread of hemlock woolly adelgid and the threat the insect poses to the eastern hemlock tree, an important species in New York that shades and cools streams and holds soil in place on slopes. The invasive pest causes a high hemlock tree mortality rate and is well established in the region, including the Owasco Lake watershed.

Efforts are ongoing to slow the spread of hemlock woolly adelgid, and property owners who have ravines populated with hemlocks are urged to call (315) 704-5510. The Owasco Watershed Lake Association said that insecticide treatments can help stop the spread of the insect and that a one-time opportunity is available to save at least the hemlocks critical to the water quality in streams and in Owasco Lake.

HIT: A $6.4 million grant will help the Central New York Land Trust protect and improve water quality in the Skaneateles Lake watershed. The group said the award will help it acquire, protect and restore over 380 acres and help mitigate soil erosion and stormwater runoff of sediment and nutrients into Skaneateles Lake.

The grant was awarded by the state of New York under Round XI of the Regional Economic Development Council Consolidated Funding Application competitive process.

