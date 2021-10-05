Hits & Misses: Upstate NY fall foliage, baseball and football wins, Cayuga County gas line leak

HIT: To the arrival of fall foliage season in much of upstate New York.
Beautiful outdoor landscapes are once again transforming from lush greens to a beautiful array of reds, oranges and yellows in central New York, the Finger Lakes and all of the other scenic regions.
In the next couple of weeks, do yourself a favor and try to get out on the road to check out the scenery. We're publishing a weekly fall foliage map produced by the state's tourism division to help you zero in on the boldest and brightest colors.
MISS: To a ruptured natural gas line that forced a lengthy road closure and evacuation of residents and businesses Monday morning in Fleming.
A high-pressure gas line was broken by a motor vehicle crash, leading to the potentially dangerous situations. Fire department and utility crews did a wonderful job getting people to safety and coordinating with each other to get the line repaired safely.
HIT: To a terrific weekend for New York professional sports teams.
In the National Football League, the Buffalo Bills continued their winning ways with a dominant victory, and both the New York Giants and New York Jets secured upsets to get their first wins of the year.
Later in the day, the New York Yankees capped off the great Sunday with a walk-off win in the season's final game to capture a wildcard seed in the Major League Baseball playoffs.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.