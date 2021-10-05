Hits & Misses: Upstate NY fall foliage, baseball and football wins, Cayuga County gas line leak

HIT: To the arrival of fall foliage season in much of upstate New York.

Beautiful outdoor landscapes are once again transforming from lush greens to a beautiful array of reds, oranges and yellows in central New York, the Finger Lakes and all of the other scenic regions.

In the next couple of weeks, do yourself a favor and try to get out on the road to check out the scenery. We're publishing a weekly fall foliage map produced by the state's tourism division to help you zero in on the boldest and brightest colors.

MISS: To a ruptured natural gas line that forced a lengthy road closure and evacuation of residents and businesses Monday morning in Fleming.

A high-pressure gas line was broken by a motor vehicle crash, leading to the potentially dangerous situations. Fire department and utility crews did a wonderful job getting people to safety and coordinating with each other to get the line repaired safely.

HIT: To a terrific weekend for New York professional sports teams.

In the National Football League, the Buffalo Bills continued their winning ways with a dominant victory, and both the New York Giants and New York Jets secured upsets to get their first wins of the year.