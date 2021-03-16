 Skip to main content
Hits & Misses: Upstate NY in the tourney, Auburn stabbing, village elections
OUR VIEW

St. Bonaventure wins A-10 tourney beating VCU for NCAA bid

St. Bonaventure's Osun Osunniyi celebrates with the trophy after beating VCU in an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Atlantic Ten Conference tournament Sunday in Dayton, Ohio. St.

 Jay LaPrete, Associated Press

HIT: To an impressive showing for upstate New York in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket.

Three teams, including two from central New York, earned their way into the 68-team field this year.

Syracuse University, with its strong final two weeks of play, secured an at-large bid. Nearby Colgate University and St. Bonaventure University in western New York also clinched spots by winning their conference titles.

A year after COVID-19 canceled this wonderful March tradition, games are on track to be played this year, and it's an added bonus to have these upstate teams in the field.

MISS: To an attempted murder case in the city of Auburn.

Police on Sunday arrested a Sennett man in connection with a stabbing incident on Saturday night, and announced that attempted murder was one of the charges being filed against the defendant.

HIT: To the candidates seeking offices on the ballots in this week's village elections.

A half dozen villages in the Cayuga County-area are holding votes Tuesday for mayor and trustee positions. To make the commitment to run and, if elected, serve in these jobs reflects a love for community that we all benefit from.

Give thanks to the men and women on the ballots for stepping up, along with their families.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

