Hits & Misses: Upstate NY in the tourney, Auburn stabbing, village elections

HIT: To an impressive showing for upstate New York in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket.

Three teams, including two from central New York, earned their way into the 68-team field this year.

Syracuse University, with its strong final two weeks of play, secured an at-large bid. Nearby Colgate University and St. Bonaventure University in western New York also clinched spots by winning their conference titles.

A year after COVID-19 canceled this wonderful March tradition, games are on track to be played this year, and it's an added bonus to have these upstate teams in the field.

MISS: To an attempted murder case in the city of Auburn.

Police on Sunday arrested a Sennett man in connection with a stabbing incident on Saturday night, and announced that attempted murder was one of the charges being filed against the defendant.

HIT: To the candidates seeking offices on the ballots in this week's village elections.