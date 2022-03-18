Hits & Misses: Vaccine clinics aim for students, Auburn shooting death, CCC child care grant

HIT: The Cayuga County Health Department is making it as easy as possible for people to get caught up on their COVID-19 vaccinations by holding clinics in various places around the county. Clinics have recently been held at area schools, including Southern Cayuga and Port Byron, and another one — open to students, staff and the public — is scheduled for Friday, March 18, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.

The clinic will run from 2:30 to 4 p.m. for Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for 5- to 11-year-olds; Pfizer first, second, and booster doses for individuals 12 years and older; and Moderna first, second, and booster doses for people 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments may be made at cayugacounty.us/health.

MISS: An early morning shooting outside an Auburn tavern resulted in the city's first homicide case since 2019.

Police said that John Wesley Smith III, 37, of Syracuse, was found dead in front of Swifty's Tavern on Perrine Street at about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. People either involved in, or who may have knowledge of, the incident fled the scene before officers arrived, and the APD is asking anyone with information or who may have video footage of the area at the time to contact Detective Sean DeRosa at (315) 255-4706 or sderosa@auburnny.gov. Tips may also be made to the APD through the main number, (315) 253-3231, or email communitywatch@auburnny.gov.

HIT: Cayuga Community College is set to receive $108,500 to help hire and train additional staff for its child care center, one of more than 40 State University of New York schools receiving a share of $4.5 million in funding to support campus child care centers.

CCC received the state and federal funding through an initiative to support and expand child care services at SUNY campuses.

