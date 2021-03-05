Hits & Misses: Vaccine opportunities expanding, truck stolen in Auburn, exhibit celebrates suffrage

HIT: Opportunities for Cayuga County seniors to receive COVID-19 vaccinations are increasing with a partnership between the county Office for the Aging and Kinney Drugs. People 65 and older, some of whom have difficulty navigating sign-ups online, are now welcome to call the Office for the Aging at (315) 253-1226 to make vaccine appointments at Kinney. And additional appointments for anyone eligible are being made available at the state fairgrounds, where the new Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be offered during a series of overnight clinics. The Pfizer vaccine will still continue to be available during daytime clinics. Appointments can be scheduled online at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or by calling (833) 697-4829.
MISS: An Auburn man who turned his back on his running vehicle for less than a minute later learned that it had been found about 30 miles away. A camera outside the man's home captured images of a person walking up to the truck and driving off. Police later chased the thief before he abandoned the vehicle in Geneva and got away on foot. The victim said the incident caused $600 in damage to his truck and that a cell phone and tools inside it had been stolen.
HIT: A new exhibit on women's suffrage has opened at the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls. "Radical Optimism: The Enduring Power of the Women Who Won the Vote" celebrates 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote. The exhibit is located on the second floor of the 136 Fall St. visitor center and is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.