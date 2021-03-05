Hits & Misses: Vaccine opportunities expanding, truck stolen in Auburn, exhibit celebrates suffrage

HIT: Opportunities for Cayuga County seniors to receive COVID-19 vaccinations are increasing with a partnership between the county Office for the Aging and Kinney Drugs. People 65 and older, some of whom have difficulty navigating sign-ups online, are now welcome to call the Office for the Aging at (315) 253-1226 to make vaccine appointments at Kinney. And additional appointments for anyone eligible are being made available at the state fairgrounds, where the new Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be offered during a series of overnight clinics. The Pfizer vaccine will still continue to be available during daytime clinics. Appointments can be scheduled online at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or by calling (833) 697-4829.