Hits & Misses: Vaccines in Cayuga County, case surge continues, Bills clinch division

HIT: To the first vaccinations against COVID-19 in Cayuga County.

This week nursing home residents and staff in Cayuga County are expected to receive the first of two doses, spaced a few weeks apart, of the Pfizer vaccine that will hopefully help lead to the eventual conclusion of this pandemic.

This is an excellent development in a story that has brought so much hardship and tragedy to people all around the world, with the local area included. That said, it's important for the public to understand that it will be many more months before the vaccination efforts can take full effect against community spread; the need for mask wearing, social distancing and good hygiene practices does not go away.

MISS: To the continued December surge in COVID-19 spread in Cayuga County.

With its update on Sunday, the Cayuga County Health Department released data showing the county eclipsed two unfortunate milestones.

Cayuga County's total COVID-19 cases now exceed 2,000, and more than half of those have come in the past few weeks. The December total for new cases stood at 1,147 as of Sunday night.