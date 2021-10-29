Hits & Misses: Vanguard bounces back, rain brings flooding, Skaneateles performer shines online

HIT: The Maroon Vanguard marching band lost a lot of students when the coronavirus took playing together and performing for audiences out of the equation last year, but the band is now back together and eager to go out on the road. The Vanguard will perform a show inspired by "Avengers: Endgame" at the annual Field Band Championship Show on Sunday in Syracuse at which the Jordan-Elbridge Marching Eagles will also perform.

The Vanguard will perform its "Avengers" show again on Saturday, Nov. 13, when it hosts a Senior Showcase at Holland Stadium.

MISS: A massive rainstorm that led to a state of emergency being declared in several New York counties soaked Cayuga County on Tuesday, flooding low-lying areas and overflowing culverts in the southern part of the county. A travel advisory was issued Tuesday afternoon as the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office warned of roads covered by water and the possibility of debris being washed into streets.

The Owasco Inlet in Moravia reached major flood stage in the early evening, and the Moravia Central School District delayed the start of classes by two hours on Wednesday.

HIT: Gabriella Whiting, a 2012 Skaneateles High School graduate, has earned a big following on the popular video-sharing app TikTok. Though she would have rather been singing, dancing and acting in front of live audiences, she took advantage of downtime during the pandemic to hone her skills at video, posting videos that have gotten more than 1 million views. Her account, @gabiwhiting, now has more than 368,000 followers and 22 million likes.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0