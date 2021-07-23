Hits & Misses: Volunteers are essential, HABs in Cayuga Lake, stopping underage drinking

HIT: There are many volunteers who perform vital services in our community, and the Cayuga County Office for the Aging Senior Nutrition program is one of many that wouldn't be able to function without them.

Aging services specialist Danielle Schneider reports that about 70 people currently volunteer to keep the Meals on Wheels program running by delivering meals to area seniors. The program is vital not only for providing nutritious meals to the elderly and homebound, but the Meals on Wheels driver is sometimes the only visitor clients will see all day. The program is always looking for more people to help out, and anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.

MISS: The state Department of Environmental Conservation recently reported 23 confirmed harmful algal blooms on Cayuga Lake.