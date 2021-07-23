Hits & Misses: Volunteers are essential, HABs in Cayuga Lake, stopping underage drinking

HIT: There are many volunteers who perform vital services in our community, and the Cayuga County Office for the Aging Senior Nutrition program is one of many that wouldn't be able to function without them.
Aging services specialist Danielle Schneider reports that about 70 people currently volunteer to keep the Meals on Wheels program running by delivering meals to area seniors. The program is vital not only for providing nutritious meals to the elderly and homebound, but the Meals on Wheels driver is sometimes the only visitor clients will see all day. The program is always looking for more people to help out, and anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.
MISS: The state Department of Environmental Conservation recently reported 23 confirmed harmful algal blooms on Cayuga Lake.
The blooms were spread throughout the lake, with several along shorelines in Cayuga County that recently forced the closure of swimming areas at the Wells College dock and the beach at Camp Casper Gregory. HABs can cause a range of health problems for people and pets, but the blooms have not affected any drinking water supplies. There were no other active HABs confirmed in Cayuga County as of Tuesday.
HIT: Some young people may not think it's a great idea, but a planned crackdown on underage drinking at some New York concert venues is meant first and foremost to keep people safe.
State officials said investigators will be on patrol at venues including the Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse this summer to crack down on underage drinking and the use of fake IDs to purchase alcohol. The state said that Operation Prevent is an ongoing effort to stop and prevent underage drinking, promote healthier choices among young people and enhance roadway safety. People under 21 who get caught using fake IDs can be ticketed and have their driver's license revoked for between 90 days and one year.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.