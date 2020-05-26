Hits & Misses: Warmth and sunshine arrive, Memorial Day during a pandemic, pedestrian's death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HIT: To the arrival of sustained weather in the Cayuga County area that is both warm and sunny.

With cold temperatures, cloudy skies, rain and even some nuisance snowfall for much of the first half of this spring, we finally got a run of several days of inviting conditions — including a beautiful holiday weekend.

The inviting weather has been especially helpful this year because many of us have been yearning to get outside and enjoy some fresh air as we continue to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

MISS: To the unfortunate, but necessary, cancellations of traditional Memorial Day events that draw big crowds.

A quiet downtown Auburn on Memorial Day was a reminder of the impact the coronavirus continues to have on our community. Because bringing thousands of people together remains a bad idea while the virus is still spreading, albeit more slowly, the city's holiday parade and public remembrance service at Veterans Memorial Park did not happen this year.