Hits & Misses: Warmth and sunshine arrive, Memorial Day during a pandemic, pedestrian's death

HIT: To the arrival of sustained weather in the Cayuga County area that is both warm and sunny.
With cold temperatures, cloudy skies, rain and even some nuisance snowfall for much of the first half of this spring, we finally got a run of several days of inviting conditions — including a beautiful holiday weekend.
The inviting weather has been especially helpful this year because many of us have been yearning to get outside and enjoy some fresh air as we continue to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.
MISS: To the unfortunate, but necessary, cancellations of traditional Memorial Day events that draw big crowds.
A quiet downtown Auburn on Memorial Day was a reminder of the impact the coronavirus continues to have on our community. Because bringing thousands of people together remains a bad idea while the virus is still spreading, albeit more slowly, the city's holiday parade and public remembrance service at Veterans Memorial Park did not happen this year.
The city did hold a small, unannounced service at the park Monday so proper respects could be paid, and a local veteran marched the parade route to honor those who gave their lives in service to the country. Outside the city, veterans held small, controlled and socially distanced events in rural cemeteries.
We applaud the people involved in those types of efforts, and encourage everyone to keep the memories of our fallen servicemen and servicewomen alive.
HIT: To the death of a 70-year-old man in a car-pedestrian crash earlier this month in Auburn.
Police reported last week that Kevin Shwaryk died May 17 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where he was being treated after being struck by a vehicle May 14 operated by a 50-year-old woman at the intersection of Loop Road and Genesee Street.
APD is continuing its investigation.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
