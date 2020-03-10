Hits & Misses: Weedsport basketball, Skaneateles hockey, bad business news

HIT: To the Weedsport High School boys basketball team, which won its first sectional championship in four decades on Saturday.

The Warriors erased an early third-quarter deficit and took control of defending champ Cooperstown during Saturday's Section III final to win the title for the first time since 1980 and advance to the state quarterfinal round.

For this group, particularly the seniors, the victory was the culmination of years of strong play that had ended just short of their section championship goal. The Warriors got this big win in front of a huge crowd of Weedsport supporters who made the short trip to Onondaga Community College for the game.

Now it's on to the next round, a game against Section IV, Class C champion Newfield Saturday back at OCC.

HIT: To the Skaneateles High School boys hockey squad, which secured another spot in the state semifinals with a comfortable 6-1 win Saturday over Starpoint in the NYSPHSAA Division II regionals Saturday at Buffalo State College.

The Lakers, who won the state title last year, have been in the final four in four of the past six seasons, an impressive display of hockey dominance.

