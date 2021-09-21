Hits & Misses: Weedsport Civil War grave site, referee shortage, wins for Bills, Orange

HIT: To the dedication of a newly refurbished headstone for Civil War veteran Pvt. Norman Carjonell at the Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

An event Saturday organized by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Carjonell's great-great-grandsons traveled from out of the area to the Cayuga County site to see their family member's name made visible again after decades of fading.

At age 41, Norman enrolled in the military in Fulton in August 1861. Norman's experience included being wounded at the Battle of Sailor's Creek near Petersburg, Virginia in April 1865. Norman's regiment disbanded at the end of the war, and Norman settled in the Weedsport area and married Hannah Deacons, who he had met in Canada before the war, in Sennett.

MISS: To a shortage of scholastic sports referees affecting schedules this fall season.

Section III Executive Director John Rathbun points to poor treatment of officials at games as a major factor behind the shortage.

"We need to make this a positive experience for everybody, because the bottom line is that we can't do any of these activities without officials," he said. "We need help from the school districts, we need help from the officials' boards, we need help from parents."

+3 'We need help': Referee shortage affecting NY high school sports For reasons ranging from verbal abuse to unsatisfactory wages, referee shortages plague New York state and the entire country. The predicament has forced Section III officials to be creative in order to staff sporting events.