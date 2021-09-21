 Skip to main content
Hits & Misses: Weedsport Civil War grave site, referee shortage, wins for Bills, Orange
OUR VIEW

Hits & Misses: Weedsport Civil War grave site, referee shortage, wins for Bills, Orange

Civil War 5

Cousins Edward Hoyt and William Corgnell, great-great-grandsons of Union Civil War veteran Pvt. Norman Carjonell, set a wreath by the Norman's grave for a gravestone dedication for Norman at Weedsport Rural Cemetery Saturday.

 Kelly Rocheleau

HIT: To the dedication of a newly refurbished headstone for Civil War veteran Pvt. Norman Carjonell at the Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

An event Saturday organized by the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Carjonell's great-great-grandsons traveled from out of the area to the Cayuga County site to see their family member's name made visible again after decades of fading.

At age 41, Norman enrolled in the military in Fulton in August 1861. Norman's experience included being wounded at the Battle of Sailor's Creek near Petersburg, Virginia in April 1865. Norman's regiment disbanded at the end of the war, and Norman settled in the Weedsport area and married Hannah Deacons, who he had met in Canada before the war, in Sennett.

MISS: To a shortage of scholastic sports referees affecting schedules this fall season.

Section III Executive Director John Rathbun points to poor treatment of officials at games as a major factor behind the shortage.

"We need to make this a positive experience for everybody, because the bottom line is that we can't do any of these activities without officials," he said. "We need help from the school districts, we need help from the officials' boards, we need help from parents."

HIT: To a couple of comfortable rebound wins for the central New York region's favorite pro and major college football programs.

After suffering losses the previous weekend, Syracuse University easily won against Albany on Saturday, and the Buffalo Bills enjoyed a dominating victory Sunday at Miami.

Marty Hillman kicks off the gravestone dedication ceremony for Union Civil War veteran Pvt. Norman Carjonell before Danny Wheeler, past national commander-in-chief of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, welcomes people to the event at Weedsport Rural Cemetery Saturday.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

