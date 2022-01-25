Hits & Misses: Weedsport library dog, Bills soul-crushing loss, Masters bowling winners

HIT: To Koa, a dog who has made a visit to the library in Weedsport extra special for many kids and parents over the last several weeks.

A Labradoodle, Koa has been spending Saturdays at the library since the fall, calmly listening to children read and providing a presence that comforts the young readers and encourages them to take part in library activities.

Koa's stint at the library ended last weekend, with a celebratory final reading session.

MISS: To an ending to the Buffalo Bills' stellar season that is almost too impossibly frustrating to believe.

The Bills, led by star quarterback Josh Allen, scored go-ahead touchdowns twice in the final two minutes of their divisional playoff game at Kansas City on Sunday night. The final Buffalo TD gave them a three-point lead with just 13 seconds left, making the victory seem certain.

But the Chiefs somehow moved the ball into field goal range in just 10 seconds and kicked a tying field goal to send the game to overtime. The Bills lost the coin flip, and Kansas City took the first drive all the way down the field for a winning touchdown.

It's hard for Bills fans to feel any semblance of satisfaction following the heart-breaking nature of this loss, but one thing they will eventually realize is that they have a young team packed with talent that has as good a chance as any in the NFL of getting a Super Bowl win in the next several years.

HIT: To Michelle Reynolds and Mike Pucino, the winners in this year's Masters bowling tournaments in Cayuga County.

Spread across three weekends at the Falcon Lanes in Auburn, Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport and King Ferry Bowling Center, the double-elimination competitions (one open to all competitors and one for women only) require sustained bowling excellence over many matches.

