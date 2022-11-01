Hits & Misses: Wells bells birthday, Syracuse football falls again, school threats

HIT: To a special birthday celebration on the campus of Wells College in Aurora.

The college last week held an event to mark the 100th anniversary of the bells that are rung prior to dinner at 5:45 p.m. and special occasions such as the season's first snow, Wells sports wins, Cayuga Lake freezing, and deaths or weddings of an alumna or alumnus. The bells, nine of them, were a donation by Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Messner, of Rochester, in memory of their daughter Lillian Messner Chapman (class of 1912).

MISS: To a second straight loss for the Syracuse University football team.

After falling for the first time this season in a tight contest at highly ranked Clemson the week before, SU looked flat at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday as unranked Notre Dame took the victory.

Despite a sold-out home crowd, the Orange may have been overlooking the Fighting Irish, which was clearly a mistake.

The good news is the team's record, at 6-2, still has them in a position for a stellar overall season. But the quality of play needs to return to the level it was a few weeks ago.

MISS: To another incident of threatened school violence on social media involving a Cayuga County district.

After a pair of cases at Auburn Junior High School the weekend before, Weedsport officials and local law enforcement dealt with an online threat on Wednesday.

In all three situations, a student now faces criminal charges for making a threat. Just like Auburn officials urged parents to have conversations with their children about the severe consequences, Weedsport included this message: "As an outgrowth of this situation, please speak with your children about how they are using social media and the seriousness and consequences related to sending and posting inappropriate material. We commend the students who saw something and said something which allowed us to address this situation in a proactive manner."

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.