Hits & Misses: Winter storm blasts CNY, Bills advance, Cayuga County boosters

HIT: To an encouraging vaccination statistic for Cayuga County.

While COVID-19 immunization rates in the county have largely lagged the rest of the state, one area of strength is emerging, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The federal agency reports that 72.4% of fully vaccinated residents age 65 and older have received a much-needed booster shot, which ranks 23rd best in the state out of 62 counties and is well above the national rate of 61.8%.

Hopefully that momentum will continue for this and all age groups, as boosters are proving to be highly effective at limiting serious illness and death.

MISS: To a weather weekend that most central New Yorkers (and most upstate New Yorkers, for that matter) would like to forget.

First temperatures took a nosedive on Friday to the point where sub-zero readings on thermometers were the norm by Saturday morning, despite sunny skies. Then came a big old blast of snow, sleet and wind on Sunday evening that lasted into Monday.

The truth is this was a typical winter storm for the region, but in what has largely been a mild winter season this year, it was a bit of a harsh reminder that cold and snow will always have their moments around these parts.

HIT: To what can accurately be described as a near-perfect game for the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs against an old nemesis.

The Bills destruction of the New England Patriots on Saturday night in front of a packed Highmark Stadium crowd featured seven touchdowns in the first seven offensive possessions, with the victory-formation kneel-downs in the final series being the only time Buffalo didn't have a TD drive.

The defense also was stellar, shutting down the Patriots, who only scored after the rout was well underway.

This team is playing as well as it can be heading into a huge rematch of last season's AFC championship, when the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans should be feeling pretty confident that this year's result will be much different.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

