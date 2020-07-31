Hits & Misses: Women voters rally, stranger in Port Byron, get rid of unwanted medications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: A night of entertainment meant to rally women to get out the vote for women candidates is coming to Aurelius this summer. Women Take the Stage, a free multi-ethnic virtual concert, will kick off with a live pre-show at 7:30 before the main event at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The program will feature performances and stories from Gloria Steinem, Dolores Huerta, Lily Tomlin, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Indigo Girls and others in connection to this year's centennial of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. For more information, visit womentakethestage.org.

MISS: To reports of a suspicious person seen recently in and around the village of Port Byron. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the person, who is suspected of entering vacant buildings and has been seen entering and exiting wooded areas around the village. There is no reason to believe the person poses a danger, but such reports are sure to make people in the village uneasy.