Hits & Misses: Women voters rally, stranger in Port Byron, get rid of unwanted medications

HIT: A night of entertainment meant to rally women to get out the vote for women candidates is coming to Aurelius this summer. Women Take the Stage, a free multi-ethnic virtual concert, will kick off with a live pre-show at 7:30 before the main event at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The program will feature performances and stories from Gloria Steinem, Dolores Huerta, Lily Tomlin, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Indigo Girls and others in connection to this year's centennial of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. For more information, visit womentakethestage.org.
MISS: To reports of a suspicious person seen recently in and around the village of Port Byron. The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the person, who is suspected of entering vacant buildings and has been seen entering and exiting wooded areas around the village. There is no reason to believe the person poses a danger, but such reports are sure to make people in the village uneasy.
HIT: A special collection will be held this week to allow people to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs and other medications before they can be abused by people they weren't prescribed to or end up adding to water pollution. The free Shed the Meds event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 1, at Walgreens, 314 Genesee St., Auburn.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
