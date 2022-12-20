Hits & Misses: Wreaths Across America, Syracuse soccer, flu cases still spiking

HIT: To local volunteers and participants in the Wreaths Across America program, which took place this past Saturday in Auburn.

This nationwide event pays tribute to the men and women who have served the nation with wreath-laying ceremonies in about 3,400 communities.

The Auburn event, at the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter and John, has also been followed by a special lunch hosted by the Frank Calimeri Post #9 in Auburn. The post also raises money for a gift-giving program for Cayuga County-area veterans in nursing homes and other care facilities.

MISS: To a massive surge in flu cases in New York state, including Cayuga County.

The state Department of Health's weekly flu case tracker shows cases in Cayuga County went from 80 for the week ending Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving week), to 230 the following week, to 427 the week ending Dec. 10, which is the most recent update. That's a worrisome trend, especially as we head into the Christmas break.

Let's all resolve to do what we can to slow this down, including staying home when ill, practicing smart respiratory hygiene and getting a vaccine.

HIT: To the Syracuse University men's soccer team's national championship victory.

The Orange defeated perennial soccer power Indiana last week to secure the program's first NCAA title, an amazing accomplishment for a program that until recent years had made little noise as a national contender.

The final game itself could not have been more dramatic, with the Orange capturing the win in a penalty kick shootout after the game and an overtime session ended in a tie.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.