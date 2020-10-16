Hits & Misses: WWII vet celebrated in Auburn, suspicious stranger in Skaneateles, free mammograms

HIT : A big crowd turned out to help an Auburn man celebrate a big day this week. People gathered outside Robert Strohm's Nelson Street home Monday to wish him a happy 98th birthday. "He's been a good friend to a lot of people," Tom Wild said. Strohm enlisted in the Navy the day after the Pearl Harbor attacks and took part in four invasions in the European Theater: North Africa in 1942, Sicily and Salerno Bay, Italy, in 1943, and southern France in 1944.

MISS: The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report that a man tried to lure a 4-year-old boy into his truck in the town of Skaneateles. The sheriff's office said the truck stopped in front of the boy's house and the driver began speaking with the boy, but when the boy’s mother approached, the driver quickly sped off. Police want to speak with the man, described as white and in his 30s to 40s driving a dark-colored GMC or Chevrolet pickup. The sheriff's office hopes parents will remind children that they should not talk to strangers or get into any vehicle if they are approached by someone that they do not know.