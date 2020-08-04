Hits & Misses: Yankees' hot start, Cayuga County sex offender arrest, school reopening plans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIT: To a great start to the abbreviated season for the New York Yankees.

The Yankees completed a sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night to improve their record to 7-1. That includes a six-game winning streak in which slugger Aaron Judge has blasted six home runs in five straight games.

There's still a lot of baseball left, and the coronavirus has already shown that it can spread within a team as the Miami Marlins outbreak demonstrated.

But for Yankees fans, the start really couldn't have gone any better.

MISS: To the troubling case of a sex offender and parole absconder who was finally nabbed by law enforcement in Cayuga County last weekend.

Authorities took Brian Wilkinson into custody after finding him in Port Byron on Sunday. The list of charges he now faces includes two separate burglaries in the Mentz area and a rape in Auburn.

Wilkinson has a long criminal history and is now in the Cayuga County Jail facing the criminal charges plus parole violation infraction.

HIT: To the efforts made by Cayuga County-area school districts to get detailed reopening plans developed with community and staff input.