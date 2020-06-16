Hits & Misses: Youth sports in CNY, Auburn Doubledays season, Cayuga Recycles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HIT: To the planned resumption of some non-contact youth sports for most of upstate New York, including Cayuga County.

As part of the state's phased and regionalized economic reopening program under the coronavirus pandemic emergency order, Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the weekend announced that some youth sports leagues would be able to start their 2020 seasons after the Fourth of July weekend.

Giving children this outlet for physical activity, fresh air and socialization is a huge step forward in this challenging process.

MISS: To an indefinite delay in the start of the New York-Penn League baseball season.

With the struggles Major League Baseball is having to get its season underway, not to mention the variances from region to region in what it can open under coronavirus restrictions, it's felt inevitable that the Auburn Doubledays wouldn't be playing ball as scheduled this month. But the official news was nevertheless tough to hear for many people who look forward to summer nights at Falcon Park.

Hopefully there can be some Doubledays action at some point this summer.

HIT: To the continuation of recycling events in Cayuga County.

