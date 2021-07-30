Hits & Misses:

The Millard Fillmore 4-H club worked with elementary and middle school students to put together the Fillmore Community Art Show to give members of the community an opportunity to create art and appreciate local artists of all ages. Winning entries and People's Choice Award winners will be on display at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum in Owasco during the 4-H Youth Fair July 29-31, and the works are available for viewing on Facebook at facebook.com/The-Fillmore-Community-Art-Show-109171448078743 . Winners in the elementary school category are “Bullied Girl” by Lorelei Marnell, “Cats on a Summer Evening” by Jocelyn Marnell and “Freedom” by Milah Bergenstock. Middle school winners are “Starry Sunset” by Zach Conklin, “Serenity” by Natalee Plue and “Bald Eagle” by Heidi Andersen, and winners in the adult category are “Autumn Light” by Tom Steger, “Owasco Sunrise” by Chris Steger and “Ordination Tree of Life” by Linda Larsen.

MISS: Cayuga County officials are reporting that drug overdoses continue to be an urgent threat, with an overdose occurring almost every day and more than 160 since the beginning of the year and nine deaths. Since most of the overdoses are related to opioids, we offer a HIT all those working to try to help. One thing that has been proven effective is the use of the overdose-reversal drug Narcan, and an ongoing series of events in Cayuga County have been held to teach people how to use it. The next Narcan distribution and training will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Dunkin' Donuts, 2 E. Genesee St., Auburn. The first 100 customers who receive Narcan training that day will get a free doughnut and coffee, and we urge people to take advantage of the training.